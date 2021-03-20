BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family gathered Saturday to honor the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in northwest Baltimore.
Jaileel Jones’ family said he was a youth advocate.READ MORE: No. 10 Maryland Beats No. 7 UConn, Will Face No. 2 Seed Alabama Next
So in his honor, the foundation started by NFL player Deonte Harris committed funding to the “peer-to-peer mediation program” in Baltimore.READ MORE: Woman Killed, 2 Girls Injured In Glen Burnie Crash Saturday Afternoon
The program gives young people avenues to resolve disputes without violence.
Jones was killed on March 6 after an alleged argument with a 14-year-old boy.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Overnight Fire In SW Baltimore
The suspect is charged with first and second degree murder charges.