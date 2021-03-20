COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Jaileel Jones, teen murdered, Vigil

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family gathered Saturday to honor the life of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in northwest Baltimore.

Jaileel Jones’ family said he was a youth advocate.

So in his honor, the foundation started by NFL player Deonte Harris committed funding to the “peer-to-peer mediation program” in Baltimore.

The program gives young people avenues to resolve disputes without violence.

Jones was killed on March 6 after an alleged argument with a 14-year-old boy.

The suspect is charged with first and second degree murder charges.

