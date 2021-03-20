Dundalk, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman dies in a pedestrian accident in Dundalk Friday night.
Police say the accident took place around 8p.m. Friday night along Merritt Boulevard near Westfield Road.
The victim, Melissa Leicht of the 7500 block of Westfield Road, was attempting to cross Merritt Boulevard in the travel lane when she was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo traveling southbound.
Leicht was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The driver involved in the accident did stay at the scene.
The driver involved in the accident did stay at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate what led to the fatal crash.