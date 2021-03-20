COVID-19 IN MD26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hosptializations & Positivity Rate Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMHoop It Up Tournament Edition
    7:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Dundalk, Melissa Leicht, Merritt Boulevard, Pedestrian Accident, westfield road

Dundalk, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman dies in a pedestrian accident in Dundalk Friday night.

Police say the accident took place around 8p.m. Friday night along Merritt Boulevard near Westfield Road.

READ MORE: Catonsville Man Charged With Attempted Murder In New Jersey

The victim, Melissa Leicht of the 7500 block of Westfield Road, was attempting to cross Merritt Boulevard in the travel lane when she was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo traveling southbound.

Leicht was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 26 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

The driver involved in the accident did stay at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate what led to the fatal crash.

MORE NEWS: Overnight Fire Claims The Lives Of Two People In West Baltimore

 