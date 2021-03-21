ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,007 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 400,023, according to data from the state’s health department.
The state also added 12 deaths, bringing the total to 7,985.
Two more people were hospitalized as of Sunday, bringing the total to 852. Of those, 648 were acute care cases and 204 were intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased to 4.40% on Sunday from 4.27% on Saturday.
More than 780,000 Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; Sunday’s total sits at 780,190. Over 25,000 Marylanders got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have gotten a first dose to 1,404,685. Second doses now sit at 724,055, while 56,135 Marylanders have gotten a single-dose vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,462
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,722
|(544)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|42,736
|(906)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|53,801
|(1,310)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,816
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,081
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,966
|(211)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,217
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,451
|(167)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,434
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,745
|(283)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,887
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,350
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|16,741
|(216)
|6*
|Kent
|1,220
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|65,505
|(1,410)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|76,370
|(1,344)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,659
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,317
|(120)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,447
|(35)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,932
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,878
|(257)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,970
|(148)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,316
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(49)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,358
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|39,010
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|72,923
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|68,580
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|60,365
|(217)
|5*
|50-59
|60,217
|(618)
|24*
|60-69
|40,689
|(1,282)
|18*
|70-79
|22,901
|(2,041)
|38*
|80+
|14,980
|(3,705)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|208,967
|(3,852)
|91*
|Male
|191,056
|(4,133)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|116,815
|(2,745)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,361
|(280)
|7*
|White (NH)
|139,609
|(4,103)
|96*
|Hispanic
|63,602
|(727)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,931
|(82)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,705
|(48)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.