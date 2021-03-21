BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Let’s take a moment to gaze into the future as we kick off the astrological New Year!
This weekend is just the beginning, and to celebrate, the "Visit Baltimore" Twitter account has chosen a different Baltimore staple for each of the Zodiac signs.
The calendar starts with Aries, known for being competitive, energetic and fearless, so the account creators chose the Baltimore Orioles to rep Aries on their calendar.
ARIES ♈️ 3/20 – 4/19: As the first sign in the zodiac, #Aries are competitive, energetic and fearless. There’s no better group to represent this fiery 🔥 sign than the team who always gives ‘em hell, the Baltimore @Orioles. pic.twitter.com/BqQfmTnJcF
— Visit Baltimore (@BaltimoreMD) March 21, 2021
The tweet says, "This is the team who always "Give 'em hell."
Other Charm City favorites to make the list include Old Bay, lemonsticks and Mr. Trash Wheel.
Scroll through the thread to check out your sign in the tweet below:
Happy New Year! 🌟 #Astrological new year, that is. This weekend marks the beginning of a new calendar year in the astrological realm, starting with #Aries 🐏.
Scroll to see which iconic #Baltimore symbol we match with your sign! ⬇️
— Visit Baltimore (@BaltimoreMD) March 21, 2021