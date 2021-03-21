COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed in north Baltimore overnight Sunday.

Northern District patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Radnor Avenue at around 1:42 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Once there, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

