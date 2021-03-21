WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, restrictions are in place for the White House Easter Egg hunt.
The White House is scrapping its traditional in-person Easter Egg roll and going virtual. You can still buy an official White House Easter egg.
The egg will feature an Easter bunny with a face mask and it will be signed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the back.
