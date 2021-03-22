PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to at least 14 suspected impaired driving crashes over the weekend.
Six accident involved multiple vehicles and two accidents led to people being taken to the hospital.
MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Car, Baltimore County Fire Officials Say
Over the weekend, @MDSP responded to at least 14 suspected impaired driving crashes. Of those six involved multiple vehicles and two led to people being transported to the hospital. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, don't hesitate to contact 911. @zerodeathsMD pic.twitter.com/cQtDJnBvg1
— MD State Police (@MDSP) March 22, 2021
