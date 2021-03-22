BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy’s death earlier this year in Baltimore was ruled a homicide last week.
Police responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital on January 26 at around 3:10 p.m. for a possible child abuse case.READ MORE: Police Investigating Murder Of Virginia Man, Found In Vacant House In West Baltimore
When they arrived, they met with doctors who told them that 15-year-old Hezekiah Pettiford of the 800 block of McAleer Court had been taken to the hospital and was in cardiac arrest.READ MORE: Wheaton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison On Cocaine And Heroin Charges
Pettiford was pronounced dead on January 28 by his doctors. His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Later this year, on March 17, homicide detectives learned that Pettiford’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head, and the case was ruled a homicide.MORE NEWS: Maryland WBB & MBB Looking To Both Advance In NCAA Tournament
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.