By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy’s death earlier this year in Baltimore was ruled a homicide last week.

Police responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital on January 26 at around 3:10 p.m. for a possible child abuse case.

When they arrived, they met with doctors who told them that 15-year-old Hezekiah Pettiford of the 800 block of McAleer Court had been taken to the hospital and was in cardiac arrest.

Pettiford was pronounced dead on January 28 by his doctors. His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Later this year, on March 17, homicide detectives learned that Pettiford’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to his head, and the case was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

