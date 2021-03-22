FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A missing 19-year-old from Frederick was found dead inside a car Sunday after he was reported missing over the weekend.
Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for support around 2:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive.READ MORE: 14 Suspected Impaired Driving Crashes Reported Over The Weekend, Maryland State Police Says
They found the body of Curtis Mason Smith inside.
Smith was reported missing Saturday. He was last seen by his family on Friday, March 19.
Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Car, Baltimore County Fire Officials Say
If you have any information that could help in this case, please contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case # 21-025637.
On March 21, FCSO deputies responded to a call for support at the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive. Upon responding, deputies found a vehicle with the body of missing Frederick teen, Curtis Mason Smith, age 19, inside.
Read the full release for more info: https://t.co/N9dmhwY4N1 pic.twitter.com/ZKH4vuvhWe
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) March 22, 2021MORE NEWS: Dundalk Man Injured After Motor Home Fell On Him