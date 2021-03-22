COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A missing 19-year-old from Frederick was found dead inside a car Sunday after he was reported missing over the weekend.

Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for support around 2:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive.

They found the body of Curtis Mason Smith inside.

Smith was reported missing Saturday. He was last seen by his family on Friday, March 19.

Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death.

If you have any information that could help in this case, please contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case # 21-025637.

