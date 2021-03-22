FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling more than 20 tons of frozen fish crashed on the Capital Beltway in northern Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the beltway’s Outer Loop at the start of the Monday afternoon rush hour in Tysons Corner near the Leesburg Pike exit.READ MORE: Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In November Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People In Baltimore
The trailer went off the road, and for a while a wrecker blocked three out of four lanes of traffic trying to right the trailer.READ MORE: Woman Injured In Southwest Baltimore Shooting
VDOT said that when it was discovered that the trailer was breached and the 41,000 pounds of fish inside was therefore unsalvageable, the wrecker was called off temporarily to allow rush hour traffic to flow.MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Enhanced Visibility Patrols To Protect Asian-Owned Businesses In Maryland
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)