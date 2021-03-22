COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in west Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to an area hospital at around 1:25 p.m. where a 24-year-old man had recently walked in seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives learned he was shot in the 600 block of N. Payson Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff