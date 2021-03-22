BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in west Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to an area hospital at around 1:25 p.m. where a 24-year-old man had recently walked in seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Detectives learned he was shot in the 600 block of N. Payson Street.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.