BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis has been formally indicted in a hit-and-run that happened in November 2020 in Baltimore.

Court documents say on November 5, 2020, at around 1:55 a.m., Baltimore City police officers responded to the unit block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Washington Boulevard for a two-vehicle collision between a 2020 Lamborghini Uris and a 2004 Toyota Solara.

A red light camera showed the Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Davis, going south on MLK when he drove through the red light and struck the front passenger side of the Toyota Solara driving west on Washington Boulevard with a green signal.

Video from a convenience store nearby showed the Lamborghini collide directly into the store’s fence.

After the crash, witness accounts and video revealed a black Camaro arrived at the scene of the crash, and people transferred items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro.

Allegedly, the defendant and an unidentified woman in the passenger seat were captured on camera leaving from the scene in the Camaro.

Four people in the Toyota Solara were injured in the collision and taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

“Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive this alleged hit and run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worst scenario,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. ”My office will continue to do our part to hold reckless drivers accountable when their harmful actions put innocent lives in jeopardy.”

He’s been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations that allegedly happened during the incident, including:

1. Four counts of Failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury 1 year

2. Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person 60 days

3. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to furnish req. ID and license 60 days

4. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police 60 days

5. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to report to nearest police 60 days

6. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage 60 days

7. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property 60 days

8. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege 1 year

9. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege 1 year

10. Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization 60 days

11. Driver fail to stop at steady circular red signal.

If he is convicted of all these charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of seven years and 55 days in prison.