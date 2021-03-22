ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 8,000 Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus. The state reported 14 new COVID-related deaths Monday, bringing the total to 7,999.
Maryland also added 682 new COVID-19 cases Monday bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 400,705, according to data from the state's health department.
Fourteen more people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 866. Of those, 661 were acute care cases and 205 were intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate went down slightly to 4.37%.
Around 790,613 Marylanders are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Dundalk Man Injured After Motor Home Fell On Him
Over 21,000 Marylanders got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have gotten a first dose to 1,425,767. Second doses now sit at 733,840, while 56,773 Marylanders have gotten a single-dose vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,463
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,799
|(544)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|42,839
|(906)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|53,914
|(1,310)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,821
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,083
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,984
|(211)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,226
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,465
|(167)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,440
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,772
|(284)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,888
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,376
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|16,776
|(215)
|6*
|Kent
|1,220
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|65,596
|(1,410)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|76,481
|(1,344)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,663
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,323
|(120)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,447
|(35)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,940
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,894
|(257)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,977
|(148)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,318
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(63)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,428
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|39,095
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|73,042
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|68,692
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|60,465
|(218)
|5*
|50-59
|60,312
|(619)
|24*
|60-69
|40,739
|(1,285)
|18*
|70-79
|22,935
|(2,045)
|38*
|80+
|14,997
|(3,709)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|209,326
|(3,859)
|91*
|Male
|191,379
|(4,140)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|117,092
|(2,745)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,391
|(280)
|7*
|White (NH)
|139,879
|(4,104)
|96*
|Hispanic
|63,655
|(727)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,973
|(82)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,715
|(61)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.