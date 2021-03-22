WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The warm spring weather is here and the cherry blossoms in DC are loving it.
The National Park Service says you can see the little florets as the blossoms are halfway through their bloom stage, on phase three of six.
Phase six is of course, peak bloom!
The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom will happen between April 2 and April 5.