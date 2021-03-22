DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured when the motor home he was working on fell on top of him Monday morning.
Baltimore County Fire was called to the home in the 7800 block of Seaside Drive in Dundalk around 11:12 a.m.READ MORE: 14 Suspected Impaired Driving Crashes Reported Over The Weekend, Maryland State Police Says
The man was extricated.
Rescue, 7800 block Seaside Dr, 21222: male patient was working on a motor home when it fell on him. Patient has been extricated. DT 1112. EAREAD MORE: Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Car, Baltimore County Fire Officials Say
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 22, 2021
MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: Nearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of COVID
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!