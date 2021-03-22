COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured when the motor home he was working on fell on top of him Monday morning.

Baltimore County Fire was called to the home in the 7800 block of Seaside Drive in Dundalk around 11:12 a.m.

The man was extricated.

 

