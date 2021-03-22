COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A man has died after he was found pinned under a car in Fullerton Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Elinor Avenue. A neighbor found the man in the driveway of the home and called 911 around 9:54 a.m.

The person was extricated by Baltimore County Fire’s rescue team a little after 10 a.m.

CBS Baltimore Staff