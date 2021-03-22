NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A man has died after he was found pinned under a car in Fullerton Monday morning.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Elinor Avenue. A neighbor found the man in the driveway of the home and called 911 around 9:54 a.m.READ MORE: Dundalk Man Injured After Motor Home Fell On Him
The person was extricated by Baltimore County Fire’s rescue team a little after 10 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Mount St. Mary's Face Off Against Maryland In NCAA Tournament Monday
Rescue, 200 block Elinor Ave, 21236: Neighbor found patient pinned under a car in the driveway; critical injuries. DT 954; patient extricated 1003. EAREAD MORE: COVID In Maryland: Nearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of COVID
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 22, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!