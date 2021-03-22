COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By Ava-joye Burnett
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan visited two Asian American communities in Howard County Monday.

The visit along an area known as “Korean Way” was in order to show support to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) businesses here in Maryland after the spa shootings in Atlanta.

There are more than 100 Korean owned businesses along the 5-mile stretch. The First Lady said her visit here Monday is to show support for all businesses and not just the Korean owned businesses.

Foreign language media outlets were also present at the event to help disseminate information to the AAPI community.

