BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was shot and paralyzed from the neck down after a May 2016 shooting in southwest Baltimore has died, police said Monday.
Danyae Conyers, then-19-years-old, was found lying in the middle of the street on May 27, 2016 with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Shock Trauma and doctors found he was paralyzed from the neck down.
On March 18, 2021, Conyers, now 23-years-old, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiners ruled his death as a homicide due to complications from being shot in 2016.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.