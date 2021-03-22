ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With more Americans getting the coronavirus vaccine there’s talk as to whether businesses can mandate the shot for employees.
Maryland Delegate Nick Charles (D- Prince George’s) is introducing the Maryland Employee Protection Plan for vaccine refusal.
It would keep companies from enforcing a vaccine mandate and firing workers who don’t want to be vaccinated. It would also keep employers safe from lawsuits if someone didn’t get the shot then became sick.
