ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers are pushing to have speed cameras put up along the JFX.
The two cameras could bring in millions of dollars for Baltimore City. That money would then be used for covering the costs of certain roadway improvements.
Right now, nearly 132,000 people drive along I-83. Officials estimate up to nearly 10,000 violations a day.
Under the bill, you would be ticketed for going 12 miles or more over the speed limit.
If passed, it would go into effect October 1.