COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins are hoping to be the 2nd school to win the men’s and women’s championship in the same season. On a day with no clouds in the sky, Monday’s don’t look too bad on campus in College Park.

Women’s Head Coach Brenda Frese and company are actively trying to get past Mount Saint Mary’s to advance to the 2nd round. They’ve won 13 in a row.

Daly Johnson is a student from Boston.

“I filled out both a Men and a Women’s bracket and knowing nothing about basketball,” she tells WJZ while sitting on a Terrapin towel on the campus lawn. “I put Maryland all the way for both. I’m very excited.”

School night or not, the Terrapins have all eyes on them.

“We’re going to see both. 8:45 is a little late for a Monday but we’ll make it work,” Johnson says.

After handling UConn, the bravado is back on campus and he’s wearing number 2.

Benny Kotler is a Freshman.

“I think if Ayala and Wiggins can score tonight, I think Morsell will be able to defend, I think Maryland got it tonight,” he says while wearing a Wiggins jersey.

Evan Richardson originally didn’t have Maryland going very far but he’s intrigued after their weekend performance beating UConn.

“I think they have a shot at the sweet 16 and then with as many upsets as they’re going around, I can see them going further,” the Junior says.

Sergio Quispe is graduating this Spring and he’s still confident about his future alma mater.

“I’m super excited for another Maryland win. Go Terps! I think we’re going to dominate against Alabama,” the Senior says.

Both squads getting love thrown their way from the Orioles and the Ravens with good luck messages on Twitter. It’s a team effort this month for the right to go dancing.

The Terps shot 50 percent from beyond the arc vs UConn Saturday. If they can keep up that production, they can beat anybody.