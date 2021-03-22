TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The car of a missing Towson University football player’s car was spotted in North Carolina, Baltimore County police said Monday.
Benedict “Chiz” Umunakwe’s dark blue Hyundai Sonata was seen early last week in North Carolina, however the college student is still missing. He has not been seen since the morning of March 15 in Towson.READ MORE: Search Continues For Missing Towson University Football Player Benedict 'Chiz' Umunakwe
Police are asking that the public continue to look out for Umunakwe and share his information.
The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the number 21 in gold on the back.
Police say he may be driving a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with New York City tag: JJZ5811 and may be suffering emotional distress.READ MORE: Police Searching For Missing 22-Year-Old Towson University Student Benedict Umunakwe
“Benedict may be suffering emotional distress, so I just ask if any of you are his friends or know his whereabouts, just give us a call,” Danielle Moore, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.
‼️ Please share this recent photo of missing @TowsonU student Benedict "Chiz" Umunakwe that shows his current hairstyle. He was last seen in #Towson on 3/15. If you have any info that may help #BCoPD locate him, contact us at 410-307-2020. ^NL #MissingPerson #FindChiz pic.twitter.com/l49IsmYRFQ
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 22, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!