COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WJZ) — Two Maryland women’s college basketball teams will face off Monday afternoon in the NCAA tournament.

Mount St. Mary’s will make it’s first return to the tournament in 26 years as they face the Lady Terps at 4 p.m. in Indiana.

The Mountaineers haven’t been in the tournament since 1995 when they fell to Alabama. The Mount won 11 out of 13 games to advance into March Madness.

Maryland made it into the tournament only losing to Ohio in the Big Ten conference. The Terrapins won their first national title in 2006.

Good luck to both teams!

CBS Baltimore Staff