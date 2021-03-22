WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WJZ) — Two Maryland women’s college basketball teams will face off Monday afternoon in the NCAA tournament.
Mount St. Mary’s will make it’s first return to the tournament in 26 years as they face the Lady Terps at 4 p.m. in Indiana.READ MORE: 14 Suspected Impaired Driving Crashes Reported Over The Weekend, Maryland State Police Says
The Mountaineers haven’t been in the tournament since 1995 when they fell to Alabama. The Mount won 11 out of 13 games to advance into March Madness.
Maryland made it into the tournament only losing to Ohio in the Big Ten conference. The Terrapins won their first national title in 2006.
It’s an 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🏀 DAY‼️
🆚 Mount St. Mary’s
🕑 4 PM ET
📍 Alamodome
📺 ESPN
📊 https://t.co/4KMUhp0thS
📃 https://t.co/Ht7Y6uYF6g#FearTheTurtle x #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/XM0u51AZGc
— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 22, 2021READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Pinned Under Car, Baltimore County Fire Officials Say
Good luck to both teams!
Good luck to our Maryland schools reppin' in NCAA tourney action today❗️❗️
Let's dance @TerrapinHoops @TerpsWBB @Mount_WBB ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/MIwFn4yV0Z
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 22, 2021MORE NEWS: Dundalk Man Injured After Motor Home Fell On Him