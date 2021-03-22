BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was back on the job Monday—in his first appearance since the revelation of a federal criminal investigation into him and wife Marilyn Mosby, the city state’s attorney.

He said he is looking forward to the next three plus years serving the citizens of Baltimore.

WJZ has obtained one of the subpoenas sent by the US Attorney’s office to Marilyn Mosby’s campaign treasurer—asking for numerous financial records—including tax returns from 2014 through 2020.

It’s signed by Leo Wise, the same prosecutor who handled the investigation into former Mayor Catherine Pugh—who is now in prison for her “Healthy Holly” self-dealing scandal.

“It’s laughable,” Scott Boldin said.

The Mosbys attorney, Scott Boldin, appeared on Unfiltered with Roland Martin. He has called the federal investigation a political witch hunt.

“This investigation began under the Trump admin…we are glad it will end under the Biden administration,” Boldin said.

WJZ has confirmed through tax records the Mosbys also recently purchased two homes in Florida—at a total cost of slightly more than one million dollars.

“So what?” said Marilyn Mosby’s attorney A Scott Bolden. “Ms. Mosby, recently purchased a condo and a second home that she rents out when she is not there. So what?! Mrs. Mosby earns a salary, has savings, a lender and a credit score—all to support her family and she has a legitimate ability to purchase properties and invest her money anyway she chooses. She is no different than anyone else who do, or have done the same. This should not be news, nor does it merit a federal investigation. So what?!”

Subpoenas in the case went out earlier this month. @wjz pic.twitter.com/XSTTLSXNd1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 22, 2021

“Inappropriate use of federal resources like empaneling a criminal grand jury for two public officials who quite frankly don’t make enough money to have a criminal investigation about them,” Boldin said.

The City’s office of the inspector general recently investigated Marilyn Mosby’s travel expenses—at her request. And obtained tax records—including for private businesses Mosby created. She claimed in excess of five thousand dollars in expenses—while also saying those businesses had not made any money.

“They have not created a slush fund. The companies aren’t generating any revenue,” Boldin said.

Supporters of the Mosbys gathered in front of City Hall on Monday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released this statement later Monday afternoon:

“The mayor is aware of the pending investigation but is rightfully focusing his energy on addressing the urgent challenges facing Baltimoreans.”

This is just an investigation at this point. No charges have been filed against the Mosbys. The US Attorney’s office does not comment on pending investigations.