HI Everyone!
A very nice and calm start to this day will become a very nice and calm afternoon.READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore's Pigtown Neighborhood
Very much like yesterday, it’ll be sunny and in the mid 60s — a full ten degrees above normal.
This week is going to feature temperatures well above normal and in the case of Friday hot.
Yep HOT! Mid 60s through mid-week, 70° on Thursday, and 3° shy of 80° on Friday at 77°.
Just great!!! Now this huge warm up will come with clouds and showers later on Wednesday and late Thursday, but the headline has to be the numbers.READ MORE: Greater Grace World Outreach Church Opens Sunday For Services Again, Defying Baltimore City Health's COVID Closure Order
Matter of fact we will have at least one overnight low, this week, above the normal daytime high.
Spring is really going to start its bloom this week.
For the Cherry Blossoms in D.C. this next weekend may be a good time to enjoy them. That story we will update on Thursday.
Taking a drive to the Tidal Basin and doing a couple of loops in the car is a perfect way to social distance and enjoy the new season. So standby for that.MORE NEWS: Baltimore's Penn Station Getting $90 Million Upgrade This Spring
MB!