GREENBELT, Md — A Wheaton man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crack-cocaine and heroin.
U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte also ordered Thomas Lee Keyes, 56 serve his sentence consecutively with his current 15 year sentence for state burglary and firearm conviction.
According to the plea agreement, Keyes, who went by “Mac”, “Richard Lee Dantzler”, “Mark Anton Johnson”, conspired with others to posses and distribute heroin and crack-cocaine in Maryland and D.C. from February 2014 to July 2017.
Keyes also distributed heroin and crack-cocaine from his home in Hyattsville and later from a condo in Beltsville and from hotels in College Park. Keyes and others would rent rooms at those hotels to use, sell and store the drugs. He even personally delivered the drugs him self to people's homes.
From April 2015 to January 2017 Keyes sold at least 595 grams of heroin and 457 grams of crack to four people. One of those people bought $300 worth on a daily basis.
Keyes was arrested on June 20, 2017 at a hotel in College Park. He acknowledged conspiring to push at least 700 grams of heroin and at least 225 grams of crack-cocaine at the time of the conrpiacy.
The Acting U.S. Attorney Johnathon F. Lenzner praised the ATF, FBI and Prince George’s County Police department for their work in the investigation.