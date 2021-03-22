COVID-19 IN MDNearly 8K Marylanders Have Died As A Result Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in southwest Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Normandy Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 5:33 p.m. They found a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In November Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People In Baltimore

She was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance.

READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Announces Enhanced Visibility Patrols To Protect Asian-Owned Businesses In Maryland

Southwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.

MORE NEWS: Frederick Woman Ashlea Luecke, 2-Year-Old Son Cooper Missing, Police Say

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff