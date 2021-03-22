BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in southwest Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Normandy Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 5:33 p.m. They found a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance.
Southwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.