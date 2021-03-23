WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Westminster.
Detectives believe Ayanna Michelle Hyman may have run away and suffers from health issues that may place her in danger.READ MORE: Marylanders Age 16+ With Disabilities Added To Vaccine Phase 2B
Ayanna was last seen at her home on March 20. Police said she was wearing a white jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and Nike Air Force One tennis shoes.READ MORE: 'Concerning' U.K. COVID Variant Spreads More Easily, Affecting Younger Population, Maryland Officials Say
She’s described as 5’6″ tall, 125 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.MORE NEWS: Maryland Will Have 12 COVID Mass Vaccination Sites Opened By The End Of April
Anyone with information regarding Ayanna Hyman’s location should contact Lt. Jeffery Schuster at (410) 848-3846.