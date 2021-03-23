COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death in a south Baltimore home Monday.

Officers were flagged down at around 12:44 a.m. in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road for an unresponsive person.

They found a 21-year-old woman laying inside a home. Police said she was dead when they arrived.

A preliminary autopsy found she was strangled to death.

