BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death in a south Baltimore home Monday.
Officers were flagged down at around 12:44 a.m. in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road for an unresponsive person.
They found a 21-year-old woman laying inside a home. Police said she was dead when they arrived.
A preliminary autopsy found she was strangled to death.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
