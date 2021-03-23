BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland continues to vaccinate people against the coronavirus, officials continue to monitor COVID variants in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Maryland has 45 new cases of the UK COVID variant, B.1.1.7, since Friday. A total of 291 cases of the UK COVID-19 variant were reported in Maryland, the CDC says.
There’s only one case of the Brazilian COVID variant, or P.1. in Maryland, and 25 cases of B.1.351, or the South African variant.
More than 700 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 401,427 cases over the span of the pandemic. The state also reached a grim milestone Tuesday as it surpassed 8,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
