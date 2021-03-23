CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An Asian woman was assaulted while she was walking along a path in Howard County Monday morning, police said.

According to Howard County Police, the woman in her 50s was struck in the face by an unknown assailant while she was walking on a path near Indian Summer Drive and Summer Sky Path in Clarksville around 7:30 a.m.

The unknown man jogged up behind her, struck her in the face as he passed. That caused her glasses to fall off and left a mark on her face. She said as the man ran away, he repeatedly stated, ” “I’m sorry I punched you.”

She contacted police around 3 p.m. to report the incident. She did not require medical attention.

The woman told police the suspect was a man in his 20s. She does see him in the area when she walks and said he may have a developmental disability. At this time, police cannot say what the man’s intentions were.

Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan visited two Asian American communities Monday to condemn attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“Sadly our country is being torn apart by those who seek to divide and separate us solely based on our identities,” Hogan said.

“As the Asian first lady in Maryland and first generation immigrant- my heart is broken for victims of hate crimes,” said First Lady Yumi Hogan.

Gov. Hogan said awareness bulletins have bene issued to help ensure the safety of Asian-owned businesses against further attacks. He’s urging anyone who is the victim or has witnessed a hate crime to please come forward.

The state’s hate crime hotline is 1-866-481-8361.

Howard County Police have also reclassified several robberies of AAPI businesses in Howard County in February as hate bias incidents.

Last week, a man opened fire on three spas in the Atlanta area killed eight people. Since then, many AAPI communities have been concerned about being attacked.

Police are increasing patrols in the area in the search for the suspect. Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-3200.