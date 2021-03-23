BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Grand Jury has indicted a Baltimore County man for fatally stabbing his boyfriend in December 2020.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Woodland Avenue on December 22, 2020, by Billy Johnson after he told police his boyfriend, Brandon Fleming, was unresponsive.READ MORE: Marylanders Age 16+ With Disabilities Added To Vaccine Phase 2B
Fleming was pronounced dead on the scene. He was found with a stab wound to his back.READ MORE: Maryland Will Have 12 COVID Mass Vaccination Sites Opened By The End Of April
According to court documents, Johnson admitted to police that the two were arguing that day, and when Fleming approached him, he stabbed him with a pocket knife.
Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder.MORE NEWS: 2 Men, Woman Injured In Triple Shooting In South Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say
He could face up to 43 years in prison.