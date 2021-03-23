BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for help locating a missing 32-year-old man.
Larry Brown III was reported missing on March 11. His family said they have not heard from him since December 2020 in the 2900 block of Clifton Park Terrace.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brown is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.