By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s that time of year when termites swarm untreated homes, looking for food and moisture.

According to Orkin, Baltimore homes are more at risk for termites compared to other parts of the country.

Baltimore ranked No. 15 on Orkin’s list of top-50 termite cities.

Washington, D.C., came in at No. 4, while Miami, Florida topped the list for the third year in a row.

Orkin looked at data from areas where crews performed the most first-time customer termite treatments.

CBS Baltimore Staff