BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s that time of year when termites swarm untreated homes, looking for food and moisture.
According to Orkin, Baltimore homes are more at risk for termites compared to other parts of the country.READ MORE: 2 Men, Woman Injured In Triple Shooting In South Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say
Baltimore ranked No. 15 on Orkin’s list of top-50 termite cities.READ MORE: DJ Kopec Surpasses $2M Raised For Local Organizations In One Year With Quarantine Dance Parties
Washington, D.C., came in at No. 4, while Miami, Florida topped the list for the third year in a row.MORE NEWS: BARCS Caring For 'Moose', Dog Found Stabbed Near Clifton Park
Orkin looked at data from areas where crews performed the most first-time customer termite treatments.