BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS is looking for donations to its Franky Fund to help with the care of Moose, a dog that was found stabbed near Clifton Park over the weekend.
Moose was found bleeding at Bel Air and Lawn View roads.
He had a stab wound on his side and was rushed to BARCS for emergency surgery.
Luckily, no vital organs or airways were hit, but he has a long road to recovery ahead.
If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Baltimore City Animal Control.