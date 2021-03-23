COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BARCS, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS is looking for donations to its Franky Fund to help with the care of Moose, a dog that was found stabbed near Clifton Park over the weekend.

Moose was found bleeding at Bel Air and Lawn View roads.

READ MORE: 2 Men, Woman Injured In Triple Shooting In South Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say

He had a stab wound on his side and was rushed to BARCS for emergency surgery.

READ MORE: DJ Kopec Surpasses $2M Raised For Local Organizations In One Year With Quarantine Dance Parties

Luckily, no vital organs or airways were hit, but he has a long road to recovery ahead.

MORE NEWS: Gas Prices Expected To Hit $3 Per Gallon By Memorial Day, Experts Say

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Baltimore City Animal Control.

CBS Baltimore Staff