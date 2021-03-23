BREAKING12 Mass Vaccination Sites Will Be Open In Maryland By End Of April
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Cambridge Police officer has been charged with misconduct in office for allegedly unlawfully detaining a woman in December 2018.

Nicholas Gonzalez was charged Tuesday for misconduct in office.

The alleged incident happened on or about December 29, 2018, according to charging documents.

A hearing date has not yet been set.

