CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Cambridge Police officer has been charged with misconduct in office for allegedly unlawfully detaining a woman in December 2018.
Nicholas Gonzalez was charged Tuesday for misconduct in office.
The alleged incident happened on or about December 29, 2018, according to charging documents.
A hearing date has not yet been set.
