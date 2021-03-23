ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 722 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning as hospitalizations and the state positivity rate go up.
There are now 895 Marylanders hospitalized with the virus, up 29 from Monday. Of those, 200 are in ICU beds and 695 are in acute care.
The state also has officially lost 8,000 lives to the virus, with 11 more deaths bringing the total to 8,010 since the pandemic began. There are 401,427 confirmed cases recorded in the state.
Maryland’s seven day average of its state positivity rate is up by 0.08%, now at 4.45%. They conducted 12,956 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with over 8.5 million conducted overall.
As of Tuesday morning, 801,385 Marylanders are now fully vaccinated for COVID. The state has administered 2,252,974 doses of the vaccine, with 1,451,589 first doses and 743,876 second doses administered. In the last day, 25,822 first doses and 10,036 second doses have been given out.
They have also given out 57,509 single-dose vaccines, with 736 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,463
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|37,879
|(544)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|42,970
|(911)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|54,031
|(1,315)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,829
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,083
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,012
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,248
|(123)
|2*
|Charles
|9,484
|(167)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,443
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,788
|(287)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,889
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,415
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|16,798
|(217)
|6*
|Kent
|1,214
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|65,686
|(1,415)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|76,587
|(1,347)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,666
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,334
|(120)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,453
|(35)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,940
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,908
|(259)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,986
|(148)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,321
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(47)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,491
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|39,191
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|73,192
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|68,816
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|60,556
|(220)
|5*
|50-59
|60,411
|(619)
|24*
|60-69
|40,794
|(1,289)
|18*
|70-79
|22,961
|(2,049)
|38*
|80+
|15,015
|(3,710)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|209,685
|(3,865)
|91*
|Male
|191,742
|(4,145)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|117,399
|(2,761)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,413
|(280)
|7*
|White (NH)
|140,194
|(4,114)
|96*
|Hispanic
|63,719
|(727)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,004
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,698
|(45)
|1*