ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A total of 12 mass vaccination sites will be open in Maryland by the end of April, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

During the week of April 5, two more mass vaccination sites will open one at Montgomery College in Germantown and the Baltimore County vaccination site at Timonium Fairgrounds will transition to a state site.

The next week, two more mass vaccination sites will open in Anne Arundel and Frederick counties. The governor did not say where those sites would be.

By the end of April, two more sites will open in Harford and Howard counties.

Hogan implored Marylanders to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.

The state reports 2,252,974 shots have been administered to date. The state is averaging 43,882 per day.

Thirty four percent of adult Marylanders have received the vaccine and that number goes up to 70% for Marylanders 65 and older.

On Tuesday, Maryland moved into Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, meaning anyone ages 60 and up is eligible for a vaccine.

Phase 2b will begin March 30, which includes any Maryland resident ages 16 or older with disabilities or medical conditions or severe risk of COVID-19 illness. Pre-registration for this group is open now.

Phase 2C will open on April 13, which includes any Marylander 55 and older and essential workers in critical industries.

Phase 3 will begin on April 27, which includes all Marylanders ages 16 and up.

More than 150,000 residents have pre-registered for a vaccine.

Register for a vaccine by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX or go to COVIDvax.maryland.gov.

