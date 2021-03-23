BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DJ Kopec reached his goal of raising more than $2 million for local organizations in need over the past 12 months with his quarantine dance parties.
WJZ has been following Kopec throughout the year as he hosted virtual dance parties to raise people's spirits, while also raising money for those in need.
Kopec said Saturday was his second-biggest night.
He was able to raise more than $132,000 for The Ulman Foundation.
The event put them well over the $2 million mark.
