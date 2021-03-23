COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, DJ Kopec, Good News: Something To Smile About, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DJ Kopec reached his goal of raising more than $2 million for local organizations in need over the past 12 months with his quarantine dance parties.

WJZ has been following Kopec throughout the year as he hosted virtual dance parties to raise people’s spirits, while also raising money for those in need.

READ MORE: 2 Men, Woman Injured In Triple Shooting In South Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Kopec said Saturday was his second-biggest night.

READ MORE: BARCS Caring For 'Moose', Dog Found Stabbed Near Clifton Park

He was able to raise more than $132,000 for The Ulman Foundation.

The event put them well over the $2 million mark.

MORE NEWS: Gas Prices Expected To Hit $3 Per Gallon By Memorial Day, Experts Say

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff