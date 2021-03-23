BREAKING12 Mass Vaccination Sites Will Be Open In Maryland By End Of April
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — Former Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to his agent.

“Congratulations to our client Joe Flacco on signing with the Eagles,” his agent tweeted Tuesday.

Flacco was previously with the New York Jets. He saw some playing time in the Big Apple when Sam Darnold went down with an injury.

The 36-year-old started for the Denver Broncos in 2019 before undergoing neck surgery.

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2013. During that playoff run, he threw for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

During his time in Baltimore, Flacco led the Ravens to a 96-67 regular-season record and four playoff appearances. He tallied 31,661 passing yards and 177 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Ravens.

