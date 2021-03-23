FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 33-year-old Ashlea Nicole Luecke and her son, 2-year-old Cooper Scott Luecke.
Both from Frederick, they were last seen at around 3 p.m. on Monday around the 5000 block of Merganser Court in Ballenger Creek, Frederick County.
Ashlea is around 5’5″ and weighs 160 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she has heart and spades tattoos on her wrist.
Cooper, her son, is around 3'0″ and 35 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Ashlea was last seen wearing a blue and orange, short-sleeve, Texas Longhorns basketball shirt and black pants, possibly yoga style. They do not know what Cooper was last wearing.
Ashlea could be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4, with Maryland registration 28579CH.
If you have seen her and/or son or have any information that could help, contact FCSO Detective Jennifer Skelley at 301-600-4017 or the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case #’s 21-025973 and 21-025994.