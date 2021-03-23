BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Start saving now for your summer road trips, gas prices have gone up every day for the past 47 days.
The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and it’s expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.READ MORE: 2 Men, Woman Injured In Triple Shooting In South Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say
Experts say the price hike is all about an increase in demand, along with cuts in production.READ MORE: DJ Kopec Surpasses $2M Raised For Local Organizations In One Year With Quarantine Dance Parties
In Maryland, we’re below the national average, with a gallon of regular gas costing $2.84.MORE NEWS: BARCS Caring For 'Moose', Dog Found Stabbed Near Clifton Park
That’s up 17 cents from a month ago, and up 70 cents from this time last year.