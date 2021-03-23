COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Gas prices, Local TV, Maryland Gas Prices, Maryland News, Memorial Day, national gas prices, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Start saving now for your summer road trips, gas prices have gone up every day for the past 47 days.

The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and it’s expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.

Experts say the price hike is all about an increase in demand, along with cuts in production.

In Maryland, we’re below the national average, with a gallon of regular gas costing $2.84.

That’s up 17 cents from a month ago, and up 70 cents from this time last year.

