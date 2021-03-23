FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-70 involving a fuel truck.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. just before Exit 68/MD 27 Ridge Road, according to the MD State Highway Administration.
UPDATE: Crash, Frederick County, I-70 East prior to exit 68/MD 27 Ridge Road. All lanes closed. #mdtraffic #mdotnews dw
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 23, 2021
"A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are assisting Maryland State Police troopers with this collision involving one reported fatality," the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal tweeted.
A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are assisting @MDSP troopers with this collision involving one reported fatality. This is standard operating procedure when a fatal involves a fire or explosion. https://t.co/7STQpPaxtj
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) March 23, 2021
No further information is available at this time.
