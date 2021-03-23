ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating an attempted robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Essex.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near Ashbridge and Hadwick Drives.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey four-door Honda. Police said the victim told them he was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery. He said he was later driven to the hospital.
The Violent Crimes Unit of the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating this case. If you have any information about this murder, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.