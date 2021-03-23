ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As Maryland schools continue to allow more students to come back to in-person learning this week, a new report shows that most of the public school systems saw failure rates double or triple during their second semester.

According to the report released by state school superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon, virtual learning has made a huge impact on middle and high school students grades.

A chart in the report (see page 8 below) shows, 21 out of 24 school districts report failure rates increased among high school students in science and English, 20 districts are seeing fail rates increase in math and 19 districts are seeing fail rates increase in social studies.

Among middle schoolers, the statistics are even worse, with 23 out of 24 Maryland public school districts reporting an increase in fail rates in every subject.

Attendance was also down, according to the report.

Maryland schools close last March when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the state. Only some schools reopened for in-person learning in the fall, some of which had to close again when cases spiked.

Gov. Larry Hogan asked that all public schools allow for some in-person learning starting March 1.

WJZ’s Rachel Menitoff will have the full story later today.

See the full report below: