BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called just after 5 p.m. to the 1500 block of Cliftview Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Eastern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.