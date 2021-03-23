COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, recreational marijuana, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The push to legalize recreational marijuana in the State of Maryland will have to try again next year.

Two bills in the State House failed to pass either legislation chamber in enough time to be passed by the other chamber.

READ MORE: 2 Men, Woman Injured In Triple Shooting In South Baltimore Tuesday Night, Police Say

The bills would have either legalized or decriminalized the drug.

READ MORE: DJ Kopec Surpasses $2M Raised For Local Organizations In One Year With Quarantine Dance Parties

A recent Goucher College Poll found two-thirds of Marylanders support legalization efforts.

MORE NEWS: BARCS Caring For 'Moose', Dog Found Stabbed Near Clifton Park

That’s the highest percentage since the college started polling people about the topic in October 2013.

CBS Baltimore Staff