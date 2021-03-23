ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The push to legalize recreational marijuana in the State of Maryland will have to try again next year.
Two bills in the State House failed to pass either legislation chamber in enough time to be passed by the other chamber.
The bills would have either legalized or decriminalized the drug.
A recent Goucher College Poll found two-thirds of Marylanders support legalization efforts.
That’s the highest percentage since the college started polling people about the topic in October 2013.