WASHINGTON (WJZ) — If you’re planning to visit the cherry blossoms in Washington, DC over the next few weeks, make sure you’re aware of certain limitations due to COVID-19.
The National Park Service will limit all vehicular and pedestrian access to the Tidal Basin, E. Potomac Park and W. Potomac Park during the blooming cycle of the cherry blossoms.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Anne Arundel County Officials Give COVID Update
They said the dates for these restrictions depend on the trees’ bloom cycle, but they project them to fall between around March 26 and April 12. You can find more updates on their website and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles.
The closed roads and areas will include:READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: Over 8K Lives Lost To COVID, Hospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
- Ohio Drive SW, from Buckeye Drive SW (Washington Channel side) to Independence Avenue SW
- East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW
- West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue SW
- Tidal Basin walking trail
- Northbound I-395 ramp to Potomac Park (Exit 2)
- Southbound I-395 ramp to Potomac Park (Exit 2)
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial
- Thomas Jefferson Memorial
- Tidal Basin paddle boats
- All curbside parking and parking lots within the closure
NPS reminded people that there are cherry blossom trees at sites and parks all around DC. They also will have online opportunities to virtually experience the trees at the Tidal Basin.
They have a real-time, live look at the Basin starting March 24. You can see it here.
The National Cherry Blooom Festival is now mainly virtual, including online gallery groups discussing Japanese art and a nationally televised National Cherry Blossom Festival Celebration Show. You can find more here.MORE NEWS: Watch Live: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make More Vaccine-Related Announcements At 2:30 P.M.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.