ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will address residents Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet the governor said he will make additional COVID-19 announcements.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 23, 2021
