BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!

Weather-wise it’s another fine day on tap with sun, some fair weather clouds, and 66°. A full 10° above normal. Let’s be honest, this week is an early Spring gift from Mother Nature. Eventually days like this will be the norm, but right now I can look ahead to next week and we will see cooler numbers back in the mid 50’s. Now having said all that lets just enjoy that gift that will keep on giving, in the short run anyway.

I find it nice to say tomorrow will be gray, damp, and cooler with temps falling back to 60. Things are changing when we can say, ”Cooler back to 60°, just great! The 70’s on Thursday and now we are looking 80° straight on to end the week. You know my way of thinking, take advantage of the mild, and find that ”me time.” But before I end, another observation. And literally it just hit me. Next week back to the mid 50’s. Really does that sound so bad. We have been used to hearing back to the 20’s.

Back to the 50’s. Find ya some “me time” then too!

MB!